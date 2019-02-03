Post Up: Kyrie Irving Outduels Westbrook in Celtics’ Win over OKC

by February 03, 2019
30
celtics post up kyrie irving

Grizzlies 96 (21-33), Knicks 84 (10-42)

Memphis held just a one-point lead at halftime, but they outscored the Knicks by 11 in the third and didn’t look back.

Mike Conley scored a game-high 25 points with 8 boards, 7 dimes, 3 steals and had a +25 plus/minus.

New York has now lost a dreadful 13 games in a row.

Thunder 129 (33-19), Celtics 134 (34-19)

Boston shot 59.3 percent as a team, completing a season sweep against OKC.

Kyrie Irving scored a team-high 30 points (on 19 shots) with 11 assists and 4 boards against Russell Westbrook, who triple-doubled with 22 points, 16 dimes and 12 boards.

Boston has now won four straight and 9 of their last 10.

Clippers 103, Raptors 121 (38-16)

Toronto outscored the Clippers by 14 points in the second quarter and didn’t look back—with the lead ballooning to 23 by the fourth.

Kawhi Leonard dropped a team-high 18 points with 5 boards in 26 minutes.

 
