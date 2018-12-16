Post Up: LeBron, Lonzo Triple-Double in Lakers’ Rout 😤

Jazz 89 (14-16), Magic 96 (14-15)

Despite turning the ball over 22 times, Orlando was able to rally back from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to win the game in Mexico City.

The Magic shot 47.2 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from three, proving to be the difference maker in the game.

Nik Vucevic continiued his All-Star campaign, dropping 15 points with 19 boards and 5 assists.

Lakers 128 (18-11), Hornets 100 (14-15)

For the first time since 1982, two Lakers triple-doubled in the same game.

LeBron James (24/10/11) and Lonzo Ball (16/10/10) joined Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the Lakers record books.

L.A. cracked open a 31-point lead in the third, which only grew to a 36-point chasm in the fourth. Lonzo finished a +34 on the night, and held Kemba Walker to just 4 points.

Celtics 104 (18-11), Pistons 113 (14-13)

Heading into Friday’s matchup, Boston was the League’s hottest team, and Detroit was the League’s coldest.

That’s no longer the case.

The Pistons built a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter and managed to hang on. Andre Drummond was a beast, dropping 19 points with 20 boards and 5 blocks (RIP Jayson Tatum). Dre was a +12 on the night.

Drummond DENIES Jayson Tatum at the rim 🚫 (via @DetroitPistons) pic.twitter.com/V1UhlflGrL — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 16, 2018

Rockets 105 (14-14), Grizzlies 97 (16-13)

Houston was playing their brand of fast-paced basketball, and the Grizzlies just couldn’t keep up.

The Rockets built a 21-point lead by halftime and led the entire game.

James Harden was as efficient as ever, scoring 32 points (on 14 shots) with 12 boards and 10 assists.

Bulls 98 (7-23), Spurs 93 (15-15)

Down 21 points in the third quarter, Chicago battled back to get a signature win in San Antonio.

Kris Dunn (24 points) made clutch shot after clutch shot, and Lauri Markkanen (23 points) was a +12 on the game.

Clippers 104 (17-12), Thunder 110 (18-10)

As Paul George pointed out after the game, the Thunder are damn near unbeatable at home.

George put up an impressive 33 points (on 19 shots) with 7 boards, 6 assists and 0 TOs to lead OKC to a bounce-back win.

Russell Westbrook had 6 steals, spearheading the Thunder’s vaunted defense.

Wolves 99 (13-16), Suns 107 (6-24)

Don’t look now, but the Suns have won two in a row.

Devin Booker (hamstring) returned to the lineup and showed almost no rust, dropping 27 points (on 16 shots) with 7 boards and 7 dimes. The difference he makes for the team is night and day.

The loss was Minnesota’s fourth in a row.