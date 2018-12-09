Post Up: Luka Doncic Scores 11-Straight To Beat Rockets 🔥

Rockets 104 (11-14), Mavs 107 (13-11)

Luka Doncic was having an off night until the final three minutes of the game.

The ROY favorite went on an 11-0 run all by himself to put the Mavs up by 3 with 57 seconds remaining. It seems like the 19-year-old is at his best when the pressure is the highest.

Doncic finished the game with 21 points, 7 boards and 3 steals.

Kings 97 (13-12), Pacers 107 (16-10)

After the Kings defeated the Pacers in Sacramento a week ago, Indiana returned the favor on their home court.

Domas Sabonis dropped 14 points off the bench after missing Indy’s previous game with food poisoning.

Nuggets 98 (17-9), Hawks 106 (6-20)

Denver only had 8 healthy bodies going in to this game, and with Jamal Murray injuring his shin, the Nuggets may be down to just seven players.

Credit to Atlanta for ending a four-game skid. ATL broke open the game in the third quarter, outscoring Denver by 14 points.

John Collins was a beast, dropping a career-high 30 points with 12 boards and 5 dimes.

Wizards 101 (11-15), Cavs 116 (6-20)

Cleveland opened up a 20-point lead mid-way through the second quarter and did not look back.

John Wall, who was dealing with bone spur in his heel, only scored 1 point in what he called the worst offensive performance of his life.

Tristan Thompson continued on his tear, scoring 23 points with 19 boards and 5 dimes. Collin Sexton tied his career-high with 29 points and set a career-high with 6 assists.

RAISE THE ROOF 🙌🏽 Collin Sexton lobs it to Larry Nance Jr (via @cavs) pic.twitter.com/apI5hdqX7s — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 9, 2018

Nets 112 (10-18), Knicks 104 (8-19)

Brooklyn had a 19-point lead in the fourth, only to watch it dwindle down to just 5 with about 5 minutes remaining.

The Nets managed to hold on a take a 2-1 lead in the subway series so far this season.

Spencer Dinwiddie dropped a game-high 25 points with 6 assists.

Celtics 133 (15-10), Bulls 77 (6-21)

Even without Al Horford and Aron Baynes, Boston continued to play excellent basketball.

So good, in fact, the Celtics were able to hand the Bulls perhaps their worst loss in franchise history. On a night full of blowouts, this game was king among them.

Daniel Theis was an incredible +50 in just his fourth start of his NBA career. He finished with a monster line of 22 points, 10 boards, 5 assists and 4 blocks.

Lakers 111 (16-10), Grizzlies 88 (15-10)

The Lakers opened up a 20-point lead in the second quarter and never looked back.

Kyle Kuzma had 20 points, 9 boards and 6 assists, and LeBron James had 20 points, 9 assists and 8 boards.

In a heartwarming moment, LeBron gave his game-used sneakers to a longtime Grizzlies ball girl and supporter. After the game, LeBron revealed that he had noticed her wearing rare pairs of his sneakers every year when his team would visit Memphis.

Wolves 105 (13-13), Blazers 113 (15-11)

The game was tied with just over a minute left. Dame Lillard came around a high screen and drained a deep three to give the Blazers a three-point lead.

On the next Blazer possession, Dame kicked it out to CJ McCollum who drained another three to put the nail in the coffin.

Lillard finished the game with 28 points, 6 assists and 8 boards.

Heat 121 (11-14), Clippers 98 (16-9)

In his 1,000th career game, Dwyane Wade led all scorers with 25 points in a big road win.

The Heat had only 8 healthy players, but Wade and Justise Winslow (21 points, 9 assists) stepped up.

Miami outscored the Clippers 30-8 in the fourth, with L.A. managing to make just one field goal in the quarter.