Post Up: Milwaukee Bucks Put On Offensive Show Against Wizards 🔥

Bucks 148 (40-13), Wizards 129 (22-32)

The Bucks proved to have too much firepower for the Wizards to overcome at the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee started off the game with a season-high 50 points in the first quarter, jump-starting their lead from the get go. Giannis Antetokounmpo registered 43 points on the night.

Nuggets 130 (37-17), Nets 135 (29-27)

Brooklyn continued an impressive season with a win over the No. 2-seed Nuggets at home. Newly minted All-Star D’Angelo Russell put in 27 and 11 assists; he was one of seven Nets players to hit double digits in the win.

Pelicans 125 (24-31), Bulls 120 (12-42)

With Anthony Davis out it was Julius Randle who stepped up. Randle came off of the bench to lead New Orleans in scoring with 31 points, adding seven rebounds as well. Lauri Markkanen scored 30 points for the Bulls.

Hornets 92 (26-28), Mavericks 99 (25-28)

These two teams played even until the fourth quarter as Dallas was able to pull away in the closing minutes. Rookie Luka Doncic secured his third triple-double of the season with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Kemba Walker had 30 points in the loss.

Forward Harrison Barnes drew attention after he was traded mid-game to the Kings, but seemed cool as he left the arena.

Mavs fans showing love to Kristaps Porzingis after he was introduced in the arena 🙌 (via @townbrad) pic.twitter.com/TkuN9Xsvoh — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 7, 2019

Suns 88 (11-45), Jazz 116 (31-24)

Utah held the lead for virtually the entire game in an easy home win over the Suns. The Jazz were led by Donovan Mitchell (21 points) and Rudy Gobert (16 points, 12 rebounds).

Rockets 127 (32-22), Kings 101 (28-26)

James Harden pushed his streak of 30+ points to 28 straight games with 36 points in the win against the Kings. Teammates Gerald Green (25 points) and Eric Gordon (20 points) added some scoring punch as well.

Spurs 102 (32-34), Warriors 141 (38-15)

Golden State popped off for a 49-point third quarter that prevented any kind of comeback by the Spurs. Klay Thompson led the team with 26 points, followed by Kevin Durant with 23 points.

Iggy got all kinds of confidence turning around before the shot went in 😂 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/v5DWu3OVeo — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 7, 2019

