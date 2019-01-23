Post Up: Paul George Dominates in Thunder Win Over Blazers

Kings 105 (24-24), Raptors 120 (36-13)

Despite not having De’Aaron Fox (toe), Nemanja Bjelica (back) and Iman Shumpert (rest), Sacramento managed to stay in the game until the fourth quarter.

The Raptors, who were without Kawhi Leonard (rest) once again, got big contributions from Fred VanVleet (19 points, 7 dimes, 7 boards) and CJ Miles (15 points, 4 treys in 15 minutes).

Kyle Lowry got in the groove during the fourth, finishing with 19 points and 9 dimes.

Blazers 114 (29-20), Thunder 123 (29-18)

After going 1-5 over a six-game stretch, Oklahoma City came away with their third straight win in four nights.

Paul George scored at least 31 points in all three of those wins, including a monster game tonight: 36 points, 8 boards, 4 dimes, 5 steals and a +16 plus/minus.

Russell Westbrook (29 points, 14 assists, 10 boards) finished with his 14th triple-double of the season.

Clippers 98 (25-22), Mavs 106 (21-26)

Dallas snapped a four-game losing streak, picking up their first win without JJ Barea this season.

Dennis Smith Jr returned after a six-game absence to score 17 points with 8 boards and 4 assists.

Luka Doncic struggled with his shot, but finished with another well-rounded stat line: 17 points, 7 boards, 7 dimes, and one ripped jersey.

Wolves 118 (22-24), Suns 91 (11-37)

Minnesota easily took down a Suns team that was missing DeAndre Ayton (ankle), Richaun Holmes (foot), Devin Booker (ejection) and TJ Warren (ankle).

Karl-Anthony Towns feasted in the middle, putting up 25 points with 18 boards and 7 dimes in just 31 minutes.

Phoenix has now lost five in a row and 14 of their last 17.