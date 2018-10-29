Post Up: Klay Thompson Hits NBA-Record 14 3’s in 52-Point Outing 🔥

Warriors 149 (7-1), Bulls 124 (2-5)

Shooters shoot, right? Klay Thompson entered Monday night with just five 3-pointers made through the first seven games of the season, but he wasn’t afraid to unload the clip early and often in Chicago as he sank six in the first quarter. Thompson’s 10 3’s in the first half tied an NBA record for 3’s as he led the Warriors to a franchise-high 92 points in one half. It didn’t take long in the second half for Thompson to eclipse teammate Steph Curry’s single-game shooting record as he hit his 14th 3 with 4:53 to go in the third quarter. He checked out less than a minute later with 52 points in 27 minutes.

Trail Blazers 103 (4-2), Pacers 93 (4-3)

No Blazer scored more than 17 points as a collective scoring effort in the second half led Portland to a comeback win over Indiana. CJ McCollum and Zach Collins each scored 17 while Victor Oladipo scored a game-high 21 for the Pacers.

Nuggets 116 (5-1), Pelicans 111 (4-2)

Nikola Jokic didn’t score a lot, but he didn’t need to in order to lead Denver to the W as the big man racked up 10 assists, nine rebounds and two blocks to go with his 12 points. Jamal Murray and Gary Harris took care of the scoring bulk as the backcourt mates each scored 23 and led Denver’s 64-point second half outing.

Anthony Davis didn’t play as Julius Randle scored a team-high 24 points off the bench.

Knicks 115 (2-5), Nets 96 (2-5)

Knicks coach David Fizdale undoubtedly raised a few eyebrows when he elected to move Enes Kanter and Trey Burke to the bench for the second-consecutive game, but their replacements shined as Frank Ntilikina had 16 points, five rebounds and four dimes and Mitchell Robinson had 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a game-high 25 points as the Knicks re-claimed the crown as New York’s best team.

Shabazz Napier had 12 points and was the only Net with a positive plus-minus as he turned in 19 minutes off the pine.

Hawks 92 (2-4), 76ers 113 (4-3)

The Sixers’ young core shined as Ben Simmons stuffed the box score with 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine dimes and Markelle Fultz scored a season-high 16 points and dropped seven dimes.

ayooo who let this french fry bomb Markelle’s interview? 😂 (via @TheRenderNBA) pic.twitter.com/inBHRvpf5o — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 30, 2018

Raptors 109 (6-1), Bucks 124 (7-0)

Giannis Antetoknounmpo had to sit out due to the NBA’s concussion protocol, but his squad was still able to leave the night undefeated as eight players scored at least eight points on the night. Ersan Illyasova had a team-best 19 points and 11 boards.

Toronto was without its star player, Kawhi Leonard, too, as it suffered its first long of the season despite 30 points and nine rebounds from Serge Ibaka.

Lakers 120 (2-5), Timberwolves 124 (3-4)

The Lakers received a boost as Brandon Ingram scored 24 points in 9-for-18 shooting in his return from suspension, but a lack of consistent defense cost Los Angeles another win as Jimmy Butler sank a dagger 3-pointer with 18 seconds to go to cap off a 32-point night. Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points and 16 points for the Timberwolves.

LeBron James continued to shine in purple and gold, racking up 29 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.

LeBron throwing lobs to JaVale on the reg—2018 is wild. (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/jQfBkedYcp — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 30, 2018

Kings 123 (4-3), Heat 113 (3-3)

There were plenty of buckets to go around for the fellas in purple as Willie Cauley-Stein (26 points), De’Aaron Fox (20) and Buddy Hield (23) each clocked out with at least 20 points apiece as the Kings shot 46.2 percent from behind the arc.

Josh Richardson continued to shine for Miami as he scored a game-high 31 points, but his supporting cast wasn’t able to keep up with Sacramento’s sharp night on offense. Hassan Whiteside racked up 16 points and 24 rebounds in 29 minutes.

Spurs 113 (4-2), Mavericks 108 (2-5)

Luka Doncic dropped a career-high 31 points, but three straight overtime buckets from DeMar DeRozan (34 points, nine assists, six rebounds, three steals) spoiled the rising star’s night.

Rudy Gay stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to help seal the victory for San Antonio.

Dennis Smith Jr. had 22 points and DeAndre Jordan racked up 18 rebounds and eight points in the loss.