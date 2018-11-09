Post Up: Kyrie Irving and Devin Booker Combine for 7️⃣7️⃣ in Epic Overtime Duel

by November 09, 2018
Celtics 116 (7-4), Suns 109 (2-9)

Phoenix led 32-13 in arguably its best quarter of the season and held onto that lead for the most of the night, but a Kyrie Irving-led comeback that erased a 16-point deficit with 5:31 to go in regulation spoiled the Suns’ big night.

Marcus Morris hit a 3-pointer with 0.3 to go in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, and the Celtics took care of business from there on as they scored 16 points in the 5-minute extra period.

Irving, who was the only Boston starter to score in the first half, finished the night with 39 points, seven rebounds, six dimes and three steals. Devin Booker matched his production for the Suns, racking up 38 points, nine assists and three steals.

Rockets 80 (4-6), Thunder 98 (7-4)

The Thunder took a lead early on and never looked back as all five of its starters scored double-digit points while Russell Westbrook sat out due to injury. Paul George stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals. His plus-minus of plus-35 in 35 minutes led all players.

Carmelo Anthony struggled in his return to Oklahoma City, shooting just 1-for-11 from the field in a two-point outing.

Clippers 105 (6-5), Trail Blazers 116 (9-3)

The Trail Blazers continued to roll on all cylinders as their backcourt duo of CJ McCollum and Dame Lillard combined for 48 points en route to an 11-point win. Portland started strong, scoring 37 first quarter points, and ended on a similarly positive note by dropping 32 in the fourth after being outscored by the Clippers in the second and third periods.

Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams both scored 20 points for Los Angeles.

Bucks 134 (9-2), Warriors 111 (10-2)

It’s official: The Bucks are the real deal. Giannis Antetokounmpo only needed 26 minutes to stuff the stat sheet with 24 points, nine rebounds, four dimes, two steals and two blocks. Antetokounmpo’s showed up, too: Khris Middleton (17 points), Eric Bledsoe (26), Malcolm Brogdon (20) and Pat Connaughton  (15) scored in double digits.

Klay Thompson scored a team-high 24 points for the Warriors.

Steph Curry left the game after 26 minutes due to a left adductor strain. Draymond Green did not play.

  
