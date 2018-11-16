Post Up: Rockets Blow Out Warriors, Lou Will Leads Clippers in Crunch Time

Rockets 107 (7-7), Warriors 86 (12-4)

None of the Warriors’ starters made a 3-pointer — the first time that’s happened since 2013 — as the Rockets took their first lead of the night with 2:19 to go in the first quarter and never looked back.

Golden State started off strong as Draymond Green found Kevin Durant for a bucket in transition during the game’s opening minutes, but the Warriors’ offense sputtered for the remainder of the night.

James Harden led all players with 27 points.

That didn’t take long: Draymond drops a dime to KD in transition (via @nbatv) pic.twitter.com/MOtZJ8SqMX — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 16, 2018

Spurs 111 (7-7), Clippers 116 (9-5)

You don’t have to start a game to finish it. Two-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams scored nine points in the final four minutes of regulation to hold off the Spurs’ — who trailed by as much as 14 — comeback attempt in Los Angeles. Williams’ 3 with 41.4 seconds to go that was set up by a Tobias Harris offensive rebound broke the stalemate and gave the Clippers a 110-107 lead.

DeMar DeRozan shined in his return home to Los Angeles, racking up 34 points, five assists and six rebounds.

The Clippers won their third in the row as the Spurs dropped to .500 after their third consecutive loss.

Hawks 93 (3-12), Nuggets 138 (10-5)

Seven different Nuggets scored in double-digits as Denver raced out to an early lead with 72 first half points.

Paul Millsap had 18 points and nine boards against his former team and Juancho Hernangomez led all players with 25 points.