Post Up: Derrick Rose Hits Step-Back Game-Winner Against Suns 🔥

by January 20, 2019
96

Pacers 120 (31-15), Hornets 95 (22-24)

Victor Oladipo led all scorers with 21 points as the Pacers have won four of the last five games. Darren Collison also had 19 points. Myles Turner was one point shy of a double-double to go with his 16 rebounds and had this huge block in the first half.

Clippers 103 (25-21), Spurs 95 (27-21)

Tobias Harris’ 27 points helped the Clippers snap a five-game losing streak. Harris also had nine rebounds and assists to complete his near-triple-double performance in San Antonio. Montrezl Harrell, who was inserted into the starting lineup, finished with 18 points. Patrick Beverley posted a double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds).

Wolves 116 (22-24), Suns 114 (11-37)

With time winding down, Derrick Rose had the ball on top, dribbled and hit a step-back jumper to get the W at home. Rose finished with 31 points off the bench. Karl-Anthony Towns also had himself a 30-piece of his own. And yes, we know it was “just the Suns.”

   
