Post Up: Klay Thompson Hits First 10 3’s, Finishes with 44 in Los Angeles 🔥

Thunder 127 (28-18), Knicks 109 (10-35)

The Thunder built a double-digit lead just minutes into the game, and the Knicks never cut into the deficit the rest of the way. Paul George had 31 and Russell Westbrook had 17 points, 10 boards and nine dimes as Oklahoma City cruised to the win.

Warriors 130 (32-14), Lakers 111 (25-23)

Klay Thompson opened up the night by making his first 10 3’s as the Warriors blew out a Lakers squad that was without the help of LeBron James, Rajon Rondo and Lonzo Ball. Thompson finished with 44 points in just 27 minutes of work.

🔟 for 🔟 from behind the arc. Klay Thompson is on something DIFFERENT tonight 🤯 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/3ng3GieR2M — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 22, 2019

Bulls 104 (11-36), Cavaliers 88 (9-39)

Cleveland improved their odds in the Zion lottery as they shot just 35.6 percent from the field. Zach LaVine scored a game-high 25 points for Chicago.

Pistons 87 (20-26), Wizards 101 (20-26)

All five of the Wizards’ starters scored double-digit points and Otto Porter Jr. added 19 off the pine to lead a well-rounded scoring effort. Washington’s defense was suffocating, holding the Pistons to just 34 first half points.

Mavericks 106 (20-26), Bucks 116 (34-12)

Luka Doncic (18 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo (31 points, 15 rebounds, five assists) and the Bucks.

The first of many. Luka (18 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) registered triple-double numero uno today. (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/2Zmn8BOzUD — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 21, 2019

Magic 122 (20-27), Hawks 103 (14-32)

Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier each scored 29 points as the Magic cruised to victory in the second half. Trae Young had 21 points and six dimes for the Hawks.

Kings 94 (24-23), Nets 123 (25-23)

He’s not loading, he’s loaded: D’Angelo Russell had 31 points and eight dimes as Brooklyn overcame a halftime deficit to win at home. Sacramento was outscored 30-9 in the final 12 minutes of play.

Jarrett Allen been blocking everyone this season. WCS was on a MISSION to finish this one. (via @SacramentoKings) pic.twitter.com/JqCrbcKFQR — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 21, 2019

Pelicans 105 (22-25), Grizzlies 85 (19-28)

The Pelicans took care of business without Anthony Davis as Julius Randle, Jahlil Okafor and Jrue Holiday combined for 61 points in Memphis.

Heat 99 (22-23), Celtics 107 (29-18)

Kyrie Irving had a career-high eight steals to go along with his 26 points and 10 dimes as he led all players in scoring. The Celtics came out rolling on all cylinders to open the second half — they outscored the Heat 37-18 in the third quarter — to put the game to bed.

Rockets 93 (26-20), 76ers 121 (31-17)

James Harden scored 37 points, his 20th straight game with at least 30, but Corey Brewer & Co. made his life difficult as they forced him into committing six turnovers. Joel Embiid stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Corey Brewer’s trying EVERYTHING to stop James Harden 😂 (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/pSCPLFmqPU — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 22, 2019

Trail Blazers 109 (29-19), Jazz 104 (26-22)

Damian Lillard scored a team-high 26 to lead the Trail Blazers in the closest game of the day. Donovan Mitchell had 36 in the losing effort.