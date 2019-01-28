Post Up: Paul George Goes Off to Lead Thunder Past Bucks 🔥

Clippers 122 (28-22), Kings 108 (25-25)

Montrezl Harrell led the way with 25 points off the bench as the Clippers defeated the visiting Kings. Tobias Harris had 18 points and Lou Williams posted a double-double (12 points, 10 assists) as the Clippers have won the last three games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Patrick Beverley and Avery Bradley all finished in double figures.

Lou Will isn't a basketball player. Lou Will is a hooper. (via @LAClippers) pic.twitter.com/qD9kmMngOd — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 27, 2019

Cavaliers 104 (10-41), Bulls 101 (11-39)

Cleveland, who dropped 18 of their last 19 games, got a win on the road in Chicago. Alec Burkes posted a team-high 18 points as Matthew Dellavedova and Jordan Clarkson chipped in 34 bench points. The Cavaliers went on a 12-2 run in the fourth to push the lead to eight points.

Rockets 103 (29-20), Magic 98 (20-30)

James Harden went on another scoring barrage, dropping 40 points in Houston. This was Harden’s 23rd straight game with 30 or more points. Chris Paul, who made his return to the starting lineup, had 12 points and six dimes.

Raptors 123 (37-15), Mavericks 120 (22-27)

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 19 points and Pascal Siakam had 14 points. Despite the loss, Mavs rookie Luka Doncic became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double (35 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists).

Jazz 125 (29-22), Timberwolves 111 (24-26)

Donovan Mitchell’s 29 points helped the Jazz rally past the Wolves. The Jazz shot 71 percent from the field as the team has won its ninth of its last 10 games. Ricky Rubio had 18 points and eight assists.

Spurs 132 (29-22), Wizards 119 (21-28)

As DeMar DeRozan missed another game, LaMarcus Aldridge had another 30-point performance to go with the W. Seven Spurs players finished in double digits as David Bertans had a season-high 21 points. The Spurs’ bench also outscored the Wizards 54-27.

Heat 106 (24-24), Knicks 97 (10-38)

With Carmelo Anthony in attendance, Dwyane Wade had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Wayne Ellington was the Heat’s leading scorer with 19 points. The Knicks’ bench put points on the board as four reserves finished in double digits.

Lakers 116 (25-24), Suns 102 (11-40)

Ivica Zubac filled in for a missing Tyson Chandler, scoring 24 points and grabbing 16 boards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 24, too, and Brandon Ingram put up 22. Off the bench, Lance Stephenson scored 17, including back-to-back triples down the stretch.

Thunder 118 (31-18), Bucks 112 (35-13)

Paul George was in his bag on Sunday afternoon, scoring 36 points to lead the Thunder over the Bucks. Russell Westbrook messed around and had a triple-double (13 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) for his 16th of the season. George scored 21 first-half points and hit a clutch three-pointer late in the game. He also put the Greek Freak on a poster.