76ers 113 (34-18), Warriors 104 (36-15)

Steph Curry went off for 41 points (10 made 3’s), but the Sixers were able to block back-to-back Curry attempts in the final minute to hold off Golden State.

Joel Embiid had 26 points, 20 rebounds, five dimes and two steals and first-time All-Star Ben Simmons racked up 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Steph just showing off on these 3’s now frfr (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/mGK6SbJD0w — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 1, 2019

Lakers 123 (26-25), Clippers 120 (28-23)

LeBron James had a near triple-double with 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine dimes in his first game in five weeks as the Lakers held on in overtime to down the Clippers in the battle for Los Angeles. Lance Stephenson scored 20 points off the bench.

LeBron’s got the Harden stepback in his arsenal now (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/is0BDLlIIe — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 1, 2019

Mavericks 89 (23-28), Pistons 93 (22-28)

The Mavs struggled without the services of Luka Doncic as Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond combined for 48 points and 30 boards to lead the Pistons.

Did Reggie Jackson and Blake Griffin just play hot potato during a game? (via @TheRenderNBA) pic.twitter.com/Z207qLgD43 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 1, 2019

Pacers 100 (32-19), Magic 107 (21-31)

Myles Turner (27 points, seven boards) played well in the absence of Victor Oladipo, but it wasn’t enough as the Magic stormed back with 38 fourth quarter points to secure the win. Terrence Ross scored a game-high 30 off the bench.

Bucks 105 (37-13), Raptors 92 (37-16)

Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 28 points for Toronto, but seven Bucks scoring double-digit points pushed Milwaukee to the win in a battle of the east’s top two squads. The win secured Mike Budenholzer as the coach for Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star Game.

On the defensive end, Giannis earns our Heads Up Play of the Day! 🇬🇷💪 pic.twitter.com/5NxG5QQMKj — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 1, 2019

Nets 114 (28-25), Spurs 117 (31-22)

The game was interrupted due to bats flying around the hardwood, but the Spurs were able to compose themselves as Derrick White scored 26 points in just 25 minutes of work.