Post Up: DeMarcus Cousins Leads Warriors in Blowout Win

Timberwolves 106 (32-40), Hornets 113 (32-29)

The Hornets stayed in striking distance of the 8-seed — they trail the Heat by three games — by beating the Timberwolves on the back of Kemba Walker’s 31 points.

Nuggets 113 (48-22), Wizards 108 (30-43)

Eight different Nuggets scored at least 10 points (but no more than 15) as Denver took care of business in the nation’s capital. Denver’s four bench players — Torrey Craig (+19 plus-minus), Monte Morris (+15), Malik Beasley (+21) and Mason Plumlee (+15) — provided the surge it needed.

EVERYBODY EATS 🍴



The scoring breakdown from the Nuggets’ win tonight is insane. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tgbTy9XmRE — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 22, 2019

Jazz 114 (42-30), Hawks 117 (25-48)

Donovan Mitchell went off for 34 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Hawks after the Jazz fell into a double-digit hole at halftime.

Trae Young led the Hawks in points (23) and dimes (11).

Pistons 118 (37-34), Suns 98 (17-56)

Andre Drummond dominated the boards and defensive end of the floor as he racked up 19 rebounds, three steals and a block in 32 minutes.

Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton combined for 46 points to lead Phoenix.

Mavericks 100 (28-44), Kings 116 (35-36)

Buddy Hield scored 29 and Marvin Bagley III dropped 22 points off the pine — the Kings trail the Thunder, Spurs, Jazz and Clippers for a playoff spot by 6.5 games with 11 games to go.

Luka Doncic had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three dimes for Dallas.

Pacers 89 (44-29), Warriors 112 (49-22)

DeMarcus Cousins led the warriors with 19 points — his 11th straight game scoring double-digit points — and 11 rebounds as Golden State blew out Indiana due to a strong defensive effort. The Pacers were only able to muster up 62 points through the game’s first three quarters and shot 38.5 percent from the field.

The win was Golden State’s second in a row, just the second time its accomplished that since the All-Star break.