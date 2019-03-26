Post Up: Devin Booker Drops 59 in Historic Outing

March 26, 2019
105

Suns 92 (17-58), Jazz 125 (44-30)

The Jazz won by 33 points, but two Suns players stole the show as Devin Booker dropped 59 on 19-for-34 shooting from the field and Jimmer Fredette received cheers every time he touched the ball in his return to Utah.

Fredette finished the night with six points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 27 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Thunder 103 (43-31), Grizzlies 115 (30-44)

The Thunder lost their 11th game of their last 18 contests despite matching up with a Grizzlies squad without the services of Mike Conley and Avery Bradley. Paul George scored a game-high 30 but shot only 10-for-29.

Bruno Caboclo led Memphis with 24 points and Tyler Dorsey added 21.

Sixers 98 (47-27), Magic 119 (36-38)

The Magic moved to just 1.5 games behind the Miami Heat for 8th in the East thanks to the combined effort of Nikola Vucevic (28 points, 11 rebounds) and Evan Fournier (24 points, seven assists).

The 76ers were only able to muster up 38 points in the second half.

Nets 144 (38-36), Trail Blazers 148 (45-27)

The Trail Blazers battled ahead after Jusuf Nurkic had to be stretchered off the floor due to a broken leg injury with 2:22 to go in the second overtime period.

Before going down, Nurkic had amassed 32 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks in 34 minutes. Damian Lillard scored 31 and dropped 12 dimes.

D’Angelo Russell had 39 points, nine boards and eight dimes and kept the game alive with his bucket to tie things up at the end of the first overtime period.

