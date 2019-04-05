Post Up: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Clinch Best Record in the NBA

by April 05, 2019
1

Bucks 128 (59-20), Sixers 122 (49-30)

The Bucks scored 46 points in the fourth quarter to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the best record in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 45 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and five blocks. George Hill added 20 points coming off the pine.

Joel Embiid had 34 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and three blocks to lead the Sixers.

Cavaliers 104 (19-60), Kings 117 (39-40)

Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting off the bench, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Kings as Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson had to sit out.

Buddy Hield scored 23 for Sacramento as eight other players chipped in at least eight points.

Warriors 108 (54-24), Lakers 90 (35-44)

The Warriors raced out to a 39-12 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the Lakers shot just 35.9 percent from the field and and 8-for-37 from deep.

Kevin Durant had a game-best plus-minus of +37 with 15 points, six rebounds and eight dimes. Quinn Cook added 18 points in 19 minutes off the bench.

