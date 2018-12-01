Post Up: Grizzlies-Nets, Blazers-Nuggets Clash in Nail-Biters 😬

Grizzlies 131 (13-8), Nets 125 (8-15)

It was a double-overtime battle for these two teams, with top players rising to the occasion time after time. Jaren Jackson Jr. hit a 3-pointer to send the game to OT, then Mike Conley hit a floater to send it to 2OT before Memphis finally captured the win. Conley led the team with 37 points, and Jackson Jr. added 36.

Nuggets 113 (14-7), Blazers 112 (13-8)

The end of Nuggets-Blazers was a wild adventure. Jamal Murray was called out of bounds incorrectly with just under seven seconds left, but then he actually did step out of bounds when play resumed. That gave CJ McCollum a chance to win it at the buzzer, but his midrange shot didn’t fall. Paul Millsap led Denver with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

LUCKY AND GOOD GOOD AND LUCKY pic.twitter.com/yYzVvE00eM — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 1, 2018

Mavericks 103 (10-10), Lakers 114 (13-9)

Luka Doncic got the best of LeBron James early on with two quick blocks, but the King soon took over. James scored 28 points and added five rebounds and four assists in typical fashion. Kyle Kuzma contributed 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Cavaliers 95 (4-17), Celtics 128 (12-10)

Boston coasted to a victory at home against Cleveland thanks to an all-around scoring effort. Every Celtic scored in the game, and seven players posted double digits. Kyrie Irving led the team with 29 points.

Kyrie got the ball on a string 🔥 (via @celtics) pic.twitter.com/j8jj9Uoifx — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 1, 2018

Jazz 119 (11-12), Hornets 111 (11-11)

Utah led this one from start to finish, thanks to 45 percent shooting from the 3-point line. Donovan Mitchell led the team in scoring with 30 points, while Jae Crowder and Rudy Gobert added 24 and 20 points, respectively. Jeremy Lamb paced Charlotte with 24 points.

Bulls 88 (5-18), Pistons 107 (12-7)

Detroit was led by a pair of double-doubles from their frontcourt of Blake Griffin (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Andre Drummond (19 points, 20 rebounds). Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr. put in 28 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Wizards 98 (8-14), 76ers 123 (16-8)

It was a team effort for Philadelphia to get the win at home. Jumping out to a big lead allowed each player to get some run, and it kept minutes low for their starters. Joel Embiid led the team with 16 points and 15 rebounds in just 22 minutes.

Ben Simmons getting fancy with the assist to Embiid 👀 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/DA8lUaglD1 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 1, 2018

Pelicans 101 (11-12), Heat 106 (8-13)

Miami held a lead as large as 31 in this one before New Orleans mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter. The Pelicans shot just 21.4 percent from 3-point land, compared to 33.3 percent for the Heat. Dwyane Wade had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds in the win.

Hawks 109 (5-18), Thunder 124 (14-7)

Russell Westbrook paced his team with another near triple-double, registering 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Paul George added 20 points and five rebounds. Alex Len and John Collins each had 19 for Atlanta.

Stealing

Lobbing

Scoring It’s a @USCellular Connection Highlight pic.twitter.com/TZGreloMRM — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 1, 2018

Rockets 136 (10-11), Spurs 105 (10-12)

In another of the night’s blowouts, Houston jumped all over San Antonio from the start. The game featured Chris Paul’s return from a hamstring injury, putting in 14 points and 10 assists. Clint Capela led the team with 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Magic 99 (11-12), Suns 85 (4-18)

Phoenix felt the absence of Devin Booker (toe injury). They only managed 85 points without their star, as Deandre Ayton led the team with 19 points. Nikola Vucevic paced Orlando with 25 points and 15 rebounds in the road win.

