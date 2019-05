Raptors 95, 76ers 116 (PHI lead 2-1)

Joel Embiid bounced back from a slow start in Toronto, racking up 33 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks. His plus-minus of plus-31 led all players.

Jimmy Butler nearly had a triple-double, putting up 22 points, 9 boards and 9 dimes.

Kawhi Leonard was the Raptors’ lone bright spot, scoring 33 points on 13-for-22 shooting. The rest of Toronto shot just 37.7 percent from the field and and 21.7 percent from deep.

Kyle Lowry just took a NASTY elbow 😷 (via @gifdsports) pic.twitter.com/11PJj4RRXy — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 3, 2019

Joel Embiid tonight is a mf MOOD (via @DefPenHoops) pic.twitter.com/2fnkiEcn0g — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 3, 2019