Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Scores 36 Points to Give Toronto 3-1 Lead

by June 07, 2019
223

Raptors 105, Warriors 92 (Toronto leads the series 3-1)

The Raptors had a 37-point third quarter as Kawhi Leonard scored 17 of his 36 points in the period. They opened up the fourth quarter up 15 after overcoming a double-digit deficit in the first half.

Pascal Siakam finished with 19 points, and Kyrie Lowry had 10 points and 6 assists. Serge Ibaka also came up huge off the bench, scoring 20 points in 22 minutes. The Raptors can win their first-ever title in franchise history on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

   
