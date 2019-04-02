Hornets 102 (35-42), Jazz 111 (47-30)

Kemba Walker scored 38 points in the second half en route to 47 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Charlotte’s sluggish first half — the Hornets’ other four starters combined for six points on the night.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 25 points and four steals.

Captain Walker finishes with 4️⃣7️⃣. Check out the highlights from tonight's matchup against Utah @budweiserusa#Hornets30 pic.twitter.com/oPTF8ibhfH — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) April 2, 2019

Cavaliers 113 (19-59), Suns 122 (18-60)

Devin Booker shared the love as he dropped 13 dimes to go along with his game-high 25 points.

Pistons 102 (39-38), Pacers 111 (46-32)

Seven different players scored double-digit points as the Pacers shot 54.5 percent from the field as a unit. Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 12 rebounds and a plus-minus of +14 in 23 minutes off the bench.

The loss moved the Pistons just 1.5 games out of ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Heat 105 (38-39), Celtics 110 (46-32)

The Heat outscored the Celtics in each of the final three quarters, but a 19-point first quarter deficit was too large to overcome.

Point guards stole the show as Goran Dragic had 30 points and five steals while Kyrie Irving dropped 25.

lmao Kyrie dapped up that Jersey Shore dude mid-game (via @NBCSCeltics) pic.twitter.com/Hc8kUSJeq8 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 2, 2019

Bucks 131 (58-20), Nets 121 (39-39)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe combined for 57 points as the Bucks extended their lead atop the Eastern Conference to three games.

Bulls 105 (21-57), Knicks 113 (15-62)

Mitchell Robinson held it down for the Knicks on his 21st birthday, recording 14 points, 10 rebounds, four dimes and three blocks on 100% shooting from the field.

Kadeem Allen had a plus-minus of +20 in just nine minutes of work for New York, chipping in seven points, three boards, five dimes and a steal.

Magic 109 (38-40), Raptors 121 (55-23)

The Magic had a chance to move into the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference after the Heat lost in Boston, but the blistering-hot Raptors shot 19-for-37 (51.4%) from deep. Danny Green scored a game-high 29 points and hit seven 3’s.

Trail Blazers 132 (49-28), Timberwolves 122 (34-43)

Evan Turner became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double off the bench while shooting 100% from the field, chipping in 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 25 minutes.

Seth Curry also clocked out with an efficient night off the bench, scoring 19 points in 22 minutes on 5-for-9 shooting from deep.

Sixers 102 (49-28), Mavericks 122 (31-46)

No Luka was no problem for the Mavericks as Justin Jackson scored a team-high 24 points to lead Dallas past Philadelphia.