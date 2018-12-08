Post Up: Lauri Markkanen Hits Game-Winner to Beat Thunder 🎈

Thunder 112 (16-8), Bulls 114 (6-20)

OKC and Chicago played down to the wire. That’s when Lauri Markkanen, aka The Finnisher, stepped in, with the second-year big man using a spin move and floater to give his team the lead for good with just under five seconds. Markkanen finished with 24 points in 28 minutes.

Raptors 105 (21-6), Nets 106 (9-18)

Brooklyn and Toronto battled all the way into overtime; in total, there were 15 lead changes throughout the game. D’Angelo Russell led his team to the win behind his 29 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kawhi Leonard dropped 32 points in the loss.

Nuggets 107 (17-8), Hornets 113 (12-13)

Denver was down by 11 with five minutes left before they stormed back to get the game within one possession. Thanks to clutch play from Kemba Walker (21 points) and Tony Parker (19 points), the Hornets were able to hold on.

76ers 117 (18-9), Pistons 111 (13-10)

Jimmy Butler and Blake Griffin engaged in a fierce battle throughout this one. Butler scored 26 of his 38 points in the second half alone. Griffin contributed 31 points but came up short in getting the win.

Pacers 112 (15-10), Magic 90 (12-14)

Indiana took control of the lead midway through the first quarter and never looked back. They shot an impressive 47.3 percent from the field in the win. Bojan Bogdanovic paced his team with 26 points in just 29 minutes.

Kings 129 (13-11), Cavaliers 110 (5-20)

De’Aaron Fox just continues his breakout sophomore year. The point guard used an array of moves and quickness to drop 30 points on the Cavs, along with 12 assists. Fox’s backcourt mate, Buddy Hield, added 25 points to the winning effort.

Grizzlies 107 (15-9), Pelicans 103 (13-14)

Memphis turned it on to end the game, going on a 15-3 run en route to securing another win. Jamychal Green led the Grizzlies in scoring with 24 points. The Pelicans enjoyed 20-point games from Julius Randle (26 points), Anthony Davis (25 points) and Jrue Holiday (20 points) in the losing effort.

GROWN MAN SLAM 24 points for @Jmyke1 pic.twitter.com/Gvs7bue2kn — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 8, 2018

Lakers 120 (15-10), Spurs 133 (12-14)

L.A. led for much of the first three quarters and even half of the fourth quarter, but San San Antonio executed down the stretch to get the win. The Spurs shot 50.5 percent the field. DeMar DeRozan led his team with 36 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. LeBron James had 35 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in the loss.

Heat 115 (10-14), Suns 98 (4-22)

The second half was all Miami as the Heat only turned it on when it was winning time. Bam Adebayo (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Justise Winslow (20 points, eight rebounds and six assists) led Miami to the win. No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix.

Warriors 105 (18-9), Bucks 95 (16-8)

No one player led Golden State to the win, rather it was an all-around effort for the reigning champs in the win. Four of Golden State’s five starters hit double digits, with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry each dropping a team-high 20 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo put in 22 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.

The Warriors' ball movement is on another level (via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/93iqkgFbfp — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 8, 2018

