Post Up: LeBron James Moves Into 5th on All-Time Scoring List 🙌

Blazers 117 (10-4), Lakers 126 (8-6)

LeBron James made history Wednesday night, passing Wilt Chamberlain to become fifth on the all-time scoring list. James now trails Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in that order on the scoring list. He finished the night with 44 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Pistons 106 (7-6), Raptors 104 (12-3)

In one of the craziest games of the season, Detroit came out on top and gave their head coach Dwane Casey a win over his ex-team. The final seconds featured a Kawhi Leonard turnover, a Pascal Siakam block and a buzzer-beater by Reggie Bullock. Blake Griffin led the team with 30 points.

76ers 106 (9-7), Magic 111 (7-8)

Jimmy Butler made his 76ers debut but Terrence Ross and the Magic got the win. Ross hit a 3-pointer with the game tied at 106 to put Orlando ahead for good. Joel Embiid registered his first career triple-double with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Cavaliers 95 (2-12), Wizards 119 (5-9)

Bradley Beal became the youngest player ever to reach 900 3-pointers in the win. Beal led the team with 20 points. Rookie Collin Sexton paced Cleveland with 24 points.

Bulls 82 (4-11), Celtics 111 (8-6)

Three-point shooting propelled Boston to the win in this one, with the Celtics converting 15 of 34 attempts while Chicago only managed 7 of 24 attempts. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 18 points.

Heat 120 (6-8), Nets 107 (6-9)

Tyler Johnson dropped a season-high 24 points for Miami, who was once again without Dwyane Wade as he’s away for the birth of his child. Goran Dragic added 21 points as well.

Hassan with a double serving of BBQ chicken! 🍗🍗 pic.twitter.com/PXNBbwiJxY — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 15, 2018

Grizzlies 116 (8-5), Bucks 113 (10-4)

The Grizzlies continued a strong start to their season with a tough win against the Bucks in Milwaukee. Mike Conley and Marc Gasol combined for 55 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for 56 points in the loss.

Captain Clutch doing Captain Clutch things pic.twitter.com/DAMG4uE1su — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 15, 2018

Pelicans 100 (7-7), Timberwolves 107 (6-9)

Minnesota earned a win in its first game without Jimmy Butler. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 25 points and 16 rebounds while Andrew Wiggins added 23 points. Anthony Davis had 29 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans.

Knicks 103 (4-11), Thunder 128 (9-5)

Paul George put on a show in OKC, scoring 35 points on 13-22 shooting (5-11 on 3-pointers) and adding seven rebounds and five assists. Russell Westbrook missed his fifth straight game due to a sprained left ankle.

Some sweet passing by OKC and a HAMMER by Paul George (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/60Eo0PaEn7 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 15, 2018

Jazz 68 (7-7), Mavericks 118 (6-8)

Dallas put on an absolute clinic and held Utah to only 22 points in the entire second half. It was an all-around effort by the Mavericks in scoring, with every player that touched the court registering at least four points each. Harrison Barnes led the team with 19 points.

Spurs 96 (7-6), Suns 116 (3-11)

Four of Phoenix’s starters registered double-digit scoring, led by TJ Warren’s 27 points. Rookie Deandre Ayton also looked strong with 17 points and and 10 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan had 24 points in the loss.