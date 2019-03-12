Post Up: Lou Williams Breaks Scoring Record as Clippers Blow Out Celtics

Raptors 101 (48-20), Cavaliers 126 (17-50)

Kawhi Leonard scored 25, but the Raptors’ supporting cast couldn’t get the job done as six Cavs scored at least 12 points with Collin Sexton’s 28 leading the way.

Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss were both ejected have exchanging #ThemHands.

At least 25 NFL teams would be better with Kevin Love at QB 🤔 (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/ro0dbGjRkr — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 12, 2019

Serge Ibaka had a fresh serving of #ThemHands for Marquese Chriss 😳 (via @DimeUPROXX) pic.twitter.com/yIBByQ6SAQ — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 12, 2019

Celtics 115 (41-27), Clippers 140 (39-29)

Lou Williams surpassed Dell Curry’s career points of the bench record (11,147) as he dropped 34 points in just 23 minutes of work against the Celtics. His bench-mate, Montrezl Harrell, added 20 points in 21 minutes on 8-for-12 shooting from the field as the Clippers blew out the Celtics at home.

Hella buckets have been served. Is Lou the 🐐 sixth man? pic.twitter.com/Sz4NwmLmXT — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 12, 2019

Lou Will just passed Dell Curry for most points off the pine in NBA history.



SALUTE. (via @nbatv) pic.twitter.com/iAthoZakvx — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 12, 2019

Kings 115 (33-33), Wizards 121 (28-39)

The Kings fell four games behind the Jazz for the 8-seed in the Western Conference as Bradley Beal’s 27 points pushed Washington to a W.

Pistons 75 (34-32), Nets 103 (36-33)

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a game-high 19 points off the bench for the Nets as the Pistons struggled to get going on offense, shooting just 27.8 percent from the field as a unit.

Thunder 98 (41-26), Jazz 89 (37-29)

Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Donovan Mitchell scored 25 as the Thunder took care of business in Salt Lake City.

There was an altercation between Westbrook and a fan after the fan said to “Get down on your knees like you’re used to.”

Russell Westbrook says the comment from the Jazz fan that set him off was: “Get down on your knees like you’re used to.” pic.twitter.com/i0vIlblSwJ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 12, 2019

Hornets 106 (30-37), Rockets 118 (42-25)

The Rockets came out rolling on all cylinders as they ran out to a 71-44 halftime lead. Kemba Walker’s 40-point outburst helped cut the deficit back down to a little as 10 points, but the Rockets were able to hold on in the fourth quarter.

James Harden had 28 points, 10 assists and three steals while Clint Capela added 19 points and 15 boards.