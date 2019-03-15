Post Up: Nikola Jokic Makes Third Game-Winner of 2019

Thunder 106 (42-27), Pacers 108 (44-25)

Wes Matthews tipped in an offensive board with less than two seconds to give the Pacers a much-needed win to move into third place in the Eastern Conference standings. Prior to scoring the game-winner, Matthews locked up a red-hot Paul George in the final minute of action.

Bojan Bogdanovic led Indiana with 23 points.

Russell Westbrook recorded another triple-double with 19 points, 14 rebounds, 11 dimes and four steals and George dropped a game-high 36 points.

“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, can’t put the blame on you.”



PG hit ‘em with back-to-back stepback 3’s 🎯 (via @espnnba) pic.twitter.com/7LI2zOpHSb — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 15, 2019

WES MATTHEWS GAME WINNER TO CAP OFF A WILD OKC-IND GAME. 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/hBKb8XnfWO — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) March 15, 2019

Mavericks 99 (27-41), Nuggets 100 (45-22)

Denver moved just a game out of first place in the Western Conference thanks to Nikola Jokic’s third winning shot of 2019. Before Jokic’s floater won the game, Luka Doncic (24 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, two steals) threw down a dunk in traffic with 5.8 seconds to go on what looked like a potential winner.

Dirk Nowitzki knocked down three 3’s for Dallas.

Cavaliers 91 (17-52), Magic 120 (32-38)

The Cavaliers never stood a chance as the Magic ran out to a 16-point first quarter lead and never looked back.

Aaron Gordon, DJ Augustin and Nikola Vucevic combined for 60 points to lead Orlando.

Collin Sexton was a bright spot for Cleveland, scoring 23 points — his plus-minus of -17 was the best of all the Cavs’ starters.

Kings 120 (33-34), Celtics 126 (42-27)

Buddy Hield’s game-high 34 points wasn’t enough as Kyrie Irving racked up his second career triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 12 dimes.

The Kings started off strong, leading 38-25 at the end of the first quarter, but 70 second half points from the Celtics spearheaded the comeback.

Kyrie couldn't be stopped in the Celtics win! 😳



📊: 31 PTS | 12 AST | 10 REB#CUsRise pic.twitter.com/1ww7QLOkPw — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 15, 2019

Lakers 98 (31-37), Raptors 111 (49-20)

Kawhi Leonard hit five 3’s en route to a team-high 25 points as the Raptors cruised to their ninth straight win against the Lakers.

Los Angeles, who has lost six of its last seven, scored only 14 points in the final quarter. LeBron James finished the night with 29 points, four rebounds and six assists.

When the King flies, you move outta the way. 👑 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/ViC7VDblzI — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 15, 2019

Timberwolves 100 (32-37), Jazz 120 (39-29)

Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 24 points as the Jazz held onto the six-seed in the Western Conference. Three different Timberwolves dished out at least six dimes (Joe Ingles: 6, Mitchell: 6, Ricky Rubio: 8).

Karl-Anthony Towns had a game-high 26 points.