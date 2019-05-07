Post Up: PJ Tucker, James Harden Shine as Rockets Tie Series

Rockets 112, Warriors 108 (Tied 2-2)

James Harden scored a game-high 38 points, but it was the efforts of former overseas journeyman PJ Tucker (17 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, block) that pushed Houston to a game four win. Tucker’s plus-11 plus-minus led all players as he collected a handful of contested rebounds in the game’s final period that helped the Rockets preserve their lead.

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry combined for 64 points, but both missed open 3-point looks in the game’s final seconds that could’ve potentially sent things to overtime.

Houston’s lead was as high as 17 in the second half, but a late Golden State surge cut that lead down to two with 19.3 seconds to go.

What a sequence for PJ Tucker. The "Barcelona" Kobe 6 and the "Orange Pulse" Air Fear of God 1. pic.twitter.com/tleccxaKis — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) May 7, 2019

Bucks 113, Celtics 191 (MIL leads 3-1)

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 39 points, 16 rebounds and four dimes on 15-for-22 shooting as the Bucks controlled the game after taking the lead with 3:25 to go in the third quarter.

Pat Cannaughton was a plus-22 off the bench as he added nine points and 10 boards.