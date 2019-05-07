Post Up: PJ Tucker, James Harden Shine as Rockets Tie Series

by May 07, 2019
285

Rockets 112, Warriors 108 (Tied 2-2)

James Harden scored a game-high 38 points, but it was the efforts of former overseas journeyman PJ Tucker (17 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, block) that pushed Houston to a game four win. Tucker’s plus-11 plus-minus led all players as he collected a handful of contested rebounds in the game’s final period that helped the Rockets preserve their lead.

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry combined for 64 points, but both missed open 3-point looks in the game’s final seconds that could’ve potentially sent things to overtime.

Houston’s lead was as high as 17 in the second half, but a late Golden State surge cut that lead down to two with 19.3 seconds to go.

Bucks 113, Celtics 191 (MIL leads 3-1)

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 39 points, 16 rebounds and four dimes on 15-for-22 shooting as the Bucks controlled the game after taking the lead with 3:25 to go in the third quarter.

Pat Cannaughton was a plus-22 off the bench as he added nine points and 10 boards.

  
You Might Also Like

Steve Kerr: Rockets ‘Got a Lot of Middle Linebackers on That Team’

23 mins ago
171

Ep. 1 of the LEAGUEFITS PLAYOFFS Powered by 1800 Tequila

2 days ago
743
james harden post up game 3

Post Up: James Harden Drops CLUTCH 41 Points in Game 3 Win Over Warriors

2 days ago
881

Chris Paul: ‘If Anybody Doesn’t Like the Way I Play, I Don’t Care’

5 days ago
6,826

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

6 days ago
3,488

Kevin Durant: ‘No Lead is Safe’ vs. Houston

6 days ago
3,036

TRENDING


Most Recent

Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant ‘Got More Weapons Than Michael Jordan Has’

22 mins ago
24

Kyle Lowry and Masai Ujiri Had a ‘Well-Needed Conversation’

22 mins ago
19

Report: Lakers, Tyronn Lue Working on Contract

22 mins ago
26

Steve Kerr: Rockets ‘Got a Lot of Middle Linebackers on That Team’

23 mins ago
171

Giannis Antetokounmpo Dominates Boston in Game 4

23 mins ago
24