Post Up: Raptors Beat Cavs, Become First Team to Hit 25 Wins

Cavaliers 110 (8-25), Raptors 126 (25-9)

Toronto became the first team to hit 25 wins with the victory at home even despite Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka missing the game due to injury. Kawhi Leonard dropped 37 points while OG Anunoby added 21 points for the Raptors. Jordan Clarkson led Cleveland with 20 points.

Pistons 86 (15-15), Hornets 98 (16-15)

Marvin Williams poured in a career-high seven 3-pointers to lead all scorers and help Charlotte secure the win. Teammate Kemba Walker added 22 points and five assists in the win. Blake Griffin put in 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Detroit.

Pacers 114 (21-12), Nets 106 (15-19)

Indiana finished the game on a 14-3 run to capture the road win. Four of the Pacers’ five starters scored in double digits, led by Victor Oladipo’s 26 points. Rodions Kurucs paced Brooklyn with 24 points.

Hawks 114 (8-23), Knicks 107 (9-25)

Atlanta was propelled by an all-round effort, with seven players hitting double digits. Kent Bazemore (22 points, six rebounds) and John Collins (17 points, 16 rebounds) were the Hawks’ standout performers. Emmanuel Mudiay continued a hot stretch of play with 32 points.

Kevin with the bunnies 👀 pic.twitter.com/IP5v6kXOUY — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 22, 2018

Bucks 120 (22-9), Celtics 107 (18-13)

This matchup of Eastern Conference heavyweights was mostly one-sided. The Bucks held a sizable lead in the first half and didn’t back down when the Celtics cut down their lead in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo put in 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the road win.

Magic 80 (14-17), Bulls 90 (8-25)

Lauri Markkanen led Chicago to the win behind his game-high 32 points, which included a monster dunk on Nikola Vucevic. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 24 points.

Timberwolves 98 (14-18), Spurs 124 (18-15)

San Antonio displayed incredible ball movement, registering 36 assists on 46 made field goals. Bryn Forbes (22 points) and Marco Belinelli (17 points) provided the scoring punch. Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves in scoring with 15 points.

Ball movement ☑️

Bryn three ☑️

The reaction ☑️ Everything about this play. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QK6GWLVvtf — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 22, 2018

Jazz 120 (16-17), Blazers 90 (18-14)

A hot shooting night by Utah doomed Portland. The Jazz shot an astounding 51.6 percent from 3-point range and 55.3 percent from the field. They were led by Ricky Rubio, who dropped 24 points on 4-4 shooting from three. Damian Lillard scored 19 in the loss.

This whole sequence is on the Nice List 😍 pic.twitter.com/Ox74TBwe3q — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 22, 2018

Grizzlies 99 (16-15), Kings 102 (16-15)

This one went down to the buzzer as each team was tied close to each other throughout. Each team had six double-digit scorers as well. Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 28 points; Mike Conley led Memphis with 23 points.

Fox showed off his bunnies on the block (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/gNQRJzL8Xm — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 22, 2018

Pelicans 104 (15-18), Lakers 112 (19-13)

Los Angeles and New Orleans flipped the lead several times in the first half, but the Lakers took control in the third and fourth quarters. LeBron James posted a triple-double of 22 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds. Anthony Davis paced the Pelicans with 30 points and 20 rebounds.

RELATED:

Kyle Lowry: ‘I Will Be Happy for Kawhi Leonard When He Makes His Decision’