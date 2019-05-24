Raptors 105, Bucks 99 (TOR leads 3-2)

Toronto won the biggest game in franchise history, coming from behind and scoring 33 fourth quarter points to down the Bucks in Milwaukee — the first away win of the series for either side.

The team that wins game five of a series tied 2-2 wins the series 84% of the time.

Kawhi Leonard finished the night with 35 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists. Fred VanVleet’s shooting stroke came back as he scored 21 points off the bench on 7-for-9 shooting from deep. His plus-minus of +28 in 37 minutes was a game-high.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hada 24 points, six rebounds and six assists and Eric Bledsoe added 20 more.