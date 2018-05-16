Post Up: Rockets Blow Out Warriors To Even Series

Rockets 127, Warriors 105 (Series tied 1-1)

There wasn’t much drama, but for Houston, there was plenty to celebrate on Wednesday. James Harden and Eric Gordon each scored 27 points and Chris Paul had 16 points and six assists to lead the Rockets to a 127-105 win over Golden State in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

The series now shifts to Oakland tied at a game apiece.

The Rockets took the lead for good early on, using a 10-0 run in the first quarter to go from down two to up eight. Gordon scored seven in the first quarter. And from there, the lead grew. Houston eventually went up by as many as 19 in the first half, and the Warriors only got it down to 14 at the break thanks to five quick points in the final minute of the half.

For a moment in the third quarter, it looked like Golden State might have some life. Kevin Durant scored 18 of his 38 in the quarter as the Warriors got to within 10. Then CP3 got going. He scored six quick points and 11 overall in the third to stifle any Golden State run.

It helped in the fourth when Gordon started making shots like this:

Steph Curry had 16 points but was just 1-8 from three. Klay Thompson shot 3-11 overall and had eight points, leaving Durant to do most of the damage.

From here, the two teams get a few days off before Game 3, which will tip off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.