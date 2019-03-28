Clippers 118 (45-31), Bucks 128 (57-19)

The Bucks’ All-Star duo of Khris Middleton (39 points) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 points) combined to shoot a blistering 26-for-43 from the field as they fended off the red-hot Clippers.

Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 21 for the Clippers.

Cavaliers 110 (19-57), Spurs 116 (44-32)

Patty Mills knocked down a dagger 3 in the game’s closing minute to give Spurs fans something to cheer about as Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobli and Tony Parker were in the house to celebrate Ginobli’s jersey going into the rafters.

DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 25 points in the win.

MISS YOU, MANU.



These tribute videos are hitting different tonight. 😢 (via @spurs) pic.twitter.com/8Jm7rCfdII — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 29, 2019

This was the moment I knew the Spurs were gonna retire Manu's jersey. 😭 pic.twitter.com/lon0ppqlkE — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 29, 2019

Seeing Tim, Tony and Manu together in San Antonio again just made this a vvv good night. ♥️ (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/eNe6V1Gh2D — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 29, 2019

Magic 98 (37-39), Pistons 115 (38-37)

Wayne Ellington knocked down seven 3’s en route to a game-high 25 points and Andre Drummond added 18 points, 18 boards and six blocks as the Pistons picked up a HUGE win in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

With the win, Detroit — currently the 6-seed — moved 1.5 games ahead of 9-seed Orlando.

Nets 110 (38-38), Sixers 123 (48-27)

Joel Embiid stuffed the stat sheet with 39 points, 13 rebounds, six dimes and three steals as the Sixers jumped out to a 15-point first quarter lead and never looked back.

Boban Marjanovic scored 16 off the pine in 18 minutes of action.

Mavericks 99 (29-46), Heat 105 (37-38)

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki entered their final match-up tied up 17-17 all-time in head-to-head meetings, and round 35 went down to the final minute as Wade’s dagger secured himself a winning record in one of the League’s most underrated rivalries.

Wade finished the night with 11 points and four steals and Nowitzki scored 13 points and nailed three 3’s.

DAGGER. 🗡



Dwyane Wade ends his all-time series against Dirk Nowitzki with an 18-17 record. (via @BR_NBA) pic.twitter.com/D7eN7ijMVn — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 29, 2019

Raptors 117 (53-23), Knicks 92 (14-61)

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points as the Raptors blew out the Knicks at MSG. Rookie Mitchell Robinson shined for New York, scoring 19 on 8-for-12 shooting and grabbing 21 rebounds.

Nuggets 85 (50-24), Rockets 112 (48-28)

James Harden scored 38 as the Rockets blew out the Nuggets in what may have been a Western Conference playoff match-up preview.

Kings 118 (37-38), Pelicans 121 (32-45)

The Kings’ backcourt got theirs — Buddy Hield scored 27 and De’Aaron Fox had 25 — but it wasn’t enough to overcome 34 points and 11 boards from Julius Randle.