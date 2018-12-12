Post Up: Raptors Dominate against Clippers in L.A.

Blazers 104 (15-12), Rockets 111 (12-14)

Portland went in to halftime with a three-point lead, but found themselves down by 17 points during the fourth quarter.

Outside of Dame Lillard and CJ McCollum, the Blazers struggled to score and just didn’t have the firepower to mount a comeback.

Chris Paul put up a triple-double with 11 points (on 12 shots), 11 boards and 10 assists—just his 15th triple-double of his career.

Suns 86 (4-24), Spurs 111 (14-14)

San Antonio led the entire game, handing the Suns their 10th (!!!) consecutive loss.

The Spurs shot a hyper-efficient 13-21 from three and led by as much as 25 points.

Bryn Forbes had 24 points and a career-high 11 boards to lead San Antonio.

Raptors 123 (21-7), Clippers 99 (17-9)

Even with Kawhi Leonard on the sidelines for the first game of a back-to-back, Toronto was simply dominant in Los Angeles.

The Raptors cracked open a 32-point lead in the third, and the starters were able to catch some rest before tomorrow’s showdown against Golden State.

Serge Ibaka led the way with a game-high 25 points, 9 boards and 3 swats. Kyle Lowry added 21 points (on 13 shots) and 7 assists.

Toronto is now 6-1 in games without Kawhi this season.