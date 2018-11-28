Post Up: Raptors Rally in Memphis for 6th Straight Win

Knicks 108 (7-15), Pistons 115 (11-7)

Detroit built a double-digit lead by the second quarter and never let their foot off the pedal.

The Pistons shot just 7-24 from three, but destroyed the Knicks with 56 points in the paint. Detroit also had 20 fastbreak points to New York’s 4.

Blake Griffin once again led the way with 30 points, and Stanley Johnson (21 points) had a big game off the bench.

Hawks 115 (5-16), Heat 113 (7-13)

Miami picked up yet another demoralizing loss, falling for the second time to the Hawks this month.

The Heat fought back from a 19-point deficit in the third quarter, and even regained the lead briefly during the fourth, but failed to score on the last possession.

Perhaps more striking than their 2-8 record in their last 10 games, the Heat have now lost all 6 games that they’ve worn their “Miami Vice” uniforms.

Trae Young had 17 points and 10 dimes to lead ATL.

Raptors 122 (18-4), Grizzlies 114 (12-8)

Trailing by 17 points in the beginning of the third quarter, Toronto would go on to outscore the Grizzlies by 20 during the second half.

The Raptors made Memphis play their fast-paced brand of basketball. With 18 threes (on 54.5 percent shooting) and a 27-6 advantage in fast-break points, Toronto was able to pull away late in the fourth.

Facing constant double-teams, Kawhi Leonard (17 points, 10 boards, 5 dimes) smartly deferred to his teammates, who often ended up with wide-open looks. Fred VanVleet had 18 points on 6-6 shooting.

Toronto is now riding their third streak of 6+ wins this season.

Lakers 85 (11-9), Nuggets 117 (14-7)

The Lakers, plain and simple, could not hit a shot in this game.

Los Angeles connected on just 39.1 percent of their attempts and shot an abysmal 5-35 from three. To add insult to injury, the Lakers were out-rebounded 39-60.

In the second half alone, the Lakers were outscored by 24 points, as the game reached blowout status early in the fourth quarter.

After going through a rough stretch in mid-November, Denver has now won four straight. Rocking a headband, Paul Millsap put up 20 and 11 in just 23 minutes to lead the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray and Malik Beasley also chipped-in 20 points, respectively.

Pacers 109 (13-8), Suns 104 (4-16)

Indy picked up its second of back-to-back wins to start a four-game road trip.

The Pacers are valiantly keeping the ship afloat without Victor Oladipo, who sat out his fifth straight game with a sore knee.

Domas Sabonis had 21 and 16 off the bench, Myles Turner had 16, 13 and 5 blocks, and Darren Collison had 11 points, 11 dimes and one vicious crossover.