Post Up: Sixers Take Down Nuggets in Tobias Harris’ First Game 💪

Nuggets 110 (37-18), 76ers 117 (35-30)

Philadelphia enjoyed a high-scoring night from JJ Redick (34 points, 6-7 on threes) as they held off the Denver Nuggets at home. Jimmy Butler added 22 points and new arrival Tobias Harris put in 14 points in his Sixer debut, adding yet another weapon to a team that has high playoff aspirations in the Eastern Conference.

Knicks 103 (10-44), Pistons 120 (25-29)

The Pistons’ formidable frontcourt of Andre Drummond (29 points, 20 rebounds, three blocks) and Blake Griffin (26 points, six rebounds, four assists) led the way in securing a home win. Dennis Smith Jr. paced the Knicks with 31 points and eight assists, including a very casual in-game 360-degree dunk.

Cavaliers 106 (11-44), Wizards 119 (23-32)

Bobby Portis showed out in his first game with the Wizards, leading the team in scoring with 30 points as Washington beat Cleveland at home. Cavs rookie Collin Sexton scored 27 points in the loss.

The game also marked the return of Kevin Love after missing 50 games with a foot injury.

HEEEEEE'S BAAAAAACK. Kevin Love is returning to the @cavs' lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/88M0EGolMv — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 8, 2019

Bulls 125 (13-42), Nets 106 (29-28)

Lauri Markkanen (31 points, 18 rebounds) and Zach LaVine (26 points) helped the Bulls earn a road win in Brooklyn.

For the Nets, the game was all about Caris LeVert, who returned after a foot injury that had NBA fans fearing the worst. He received a standing ovation from the home crowd after checking in.

Caris LeVert getting a standing O in his return to the floor got us 😢🙌 (via @BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/FHRA94qnQR — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 9, 2019

Bucks 122 (41-13), Mavericks 107 (25-29)

All-Star Game captain Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team with 29 points, 17 rebounds and five assists as Milwaukee overwhelmed the Mavericks in Dallas. The Bucks shot an impressive 54.3 percent from the field and enjoyed the advantage in both rebounds and assists. Luka Doncic scored 20 points for the Mavs.

Warriors 117 (39-15), Suns 107 (11-46)

Golden State’s win over the Suns marked the Warriors’ 14th win in 16 games. Each of the team’s starters notched double-digit scoring, led by Klay Thompson‘s 25 points — on his birthday no less. Suns rookie Deandre Ayton registered his 30th double-double of the season with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Timberwolves 117 (25-30), Pelicans 122 (25-31)

Anthony Davis paced the Pelicans with 32 points and nine rebounds, but he was benched the entire fourth quarter. Instead, Julius Randle (12 points) and Kenrich Williams (19 points) stepped up in his place as New Orleans held on down the stretch. Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points in the loss.

Heat 96 (25-28), Kings 102 (29-26)

Sacramento’s young core rose to the occasion to steal a win from the Heat in the final five minutes. The Kings scored 27 points in the fourth, compared to just 13 for Miami, which allowed them to take back the lead late. They were led by Buddy Hield’s 23 points.

Dwyane Wade walked off the court under his own power after a scary fall 🙏🙏 (via @FOXSportsFL) pic.twitter.com/lW2X4NHS9F — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 9, 2019

