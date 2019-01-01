Post Up: Spurs Erupt for 46-Point Quarter Against Celtics 💪

Hawks 108 (11-25), Pacers 116 (25-12)

The Pacers turned a 3-point halftime lead into a 16-point lead during the third quarter. Atlanta battled back in the fourth, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Myles Turner had 20 points (on 9 shots) with 8 boards and 4 blocks before breaking his nose in the third quarter.

Indiana has now won five in a row and 12 of their last 14.

Magic 100 (16-20), Hornets 125 (18-18)

Charlotte closed out 2018 with a 18-18 record, which is perfect considering they haven’t been more than a game above or below .500 this season.

Kemba Walker put up a game-high 24 points with 7 assists before garbage time kicked in during the fourth quarter.

Grizzlies 101 (18-18), Rockets 113 (21-15)

Attempting 27 free-throws in the game, Harden finished with 43 points (on just 8 FGs), 10 boards and 13 assists—his fourth 40-point triple-double of the season.

It was also Harden’s eighth straight game with 35 points and 5 assists, breaking Oscar Robertson’s record.

The Rockets have won five straight, and 10 of their last 11.

James Harden is on an absolute TEAR to close out 2018 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/hB5xwVhHXp — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 1, 2019

Grizzlies 114 (18-18), Pelicans (17-21)

With Anthony Davis unable to play due to the stomach flu, New Orleans helped their playoff chances with a win over Minnesota.

In an efficient shooting night, the Pelicans drained 14-25 shots from three and 19-21 from the line.

Julius Randle stepped up with 33 points and 11 boards.

Celtics 111 (21-15), Spurs 120 (21-17)

Continuing on their tear to end 2018, San Antonio rode a 46-point third quarter to major win against Boston.

To get a picture of how well the Spurs were clicking, the Celtics hadn’t allowed 46 points in a quarter since 2000.

LaMarcus Aldridge could not be stopped, finishing with a game-high 32 points with 9 boards and 5 dimes.

Mavs 102 (17-19), Thunder 122 (23-13)

OKC exacted revenge for last night’s loss in Dallas with a blowout victory back at home.

After shooting just 4-22 the previous night, Russell Westbrook triple-doubled with 32 points, 11 boards and 11 dimes and had a game-high +22 plus/minus.

The Mavs committed a ghastly 29 TOs and (other than Harrison Barnes) couldn’t get a shot to fall.

Warriors 132 (25-13), Suns 109 (9-29)

Golden State ripped off a 38-point second quarter and a 39-point third quarter to bury the Suns heading in to the fourth.

Stephen Curry had a game-high 34 points (on 17 shots) with 9 boards and 4 assists.