Post Up: Spurs Erupt for 46-Point Quarter Against Celtics 💪

Hawks 108 (11-25), Pacers 116 (25-12)
The Pacers turned a 3-point halftime lead into a 16-point lead during the third quarter. Atlanta battled back in the fourth, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Myles Turner had 20 points (on 9 shots) with 8 boards and 4 blocks before breaking his nose in the third quarter.
Indiana has now won five in a row and 12 of their last 14.
Magic 100 (16-20), Hornets 125 (18-18)
Charlotte closed out 2018 with a 18-18 record, which is perfect considering they haven’t been more than a game above or below .500 this season.
Kemba Walker put up a game-high 24 points with 7 assists before garbage time kicked in during the fourth quarter.
MY GOODNESS @AhmadMonk 😱 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/IKlrhjVcQ4
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 31, 2018
Grizzlies 101 (18-18), Rockets 113 (21-15)
Attempting 27 free-throws in the game, Harden finished with 43 points (on just 8 FGs), 10 boards and 13 assists—his fourth 40-point triple-double of the season.
It was also Harden’s eighth straight game with 35 points and 5 assists, breaking Oscar Robertson’s record.
The Rockets have won five straight, and 10 of their last 11.
James Harden is on an absolute TEAR to close out 2018 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/hB5xwVhHXp
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 1, 2019
Grizzlies 114 (18-18), Pelicans (17-21)
With Anthony Davis unable to play due to the stomach flu, New Orleans helped their playoff chances with a win over Minnesota.
In an efficient shooting night, the Pelicans drained 14-25 shots from three and 19-21 from the line.
Julius Randle stepped up with 33 points and 11 boards.
Celtics 111 (21-15), Spurs 120 (21-17)
Continuing on their tear to end 2018, San Antonio rode a 46-point third quarter to major win against Boston.
To get a picture of how well the Spurs were clicking, the Celtics hadn’t allowed 46 points in a quarter since 2000.
LaMarcus Aldridge could not be stopped, finishing with a game-high 32 points with 9 boards and 5 dimes.
Mavs 102 (17-19), Thunder 122 (23-13)
OKC exacted revenge for last night’s loss in Dallas with a blowout victory back at home.
After shooting just 4-22 the previous night, Russell Westbrook triple-doubled with 32 points, 11 boards and 11 dimes and had a game-high +22 plus/minus.
The Mavs committed a ghastly 29 TOs and (other than Harrison Barnes) couldn’t get a shot to fall.
Warriors 132 (25-13), Suns 109 (9-29)
Golden State ripped off a 38-point second quarter and a 39-point third quarter to bury the Suns heading in to the fourth.
Stephen Curry had a game-high 34 points (on 17 shots) with 9 boards and 4 assists.