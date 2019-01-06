Post Up: Warriors, Kings Combine for 41 THREE-POINTERS 🔥

Hornets 110 (18-20), Nuggets 123 (26-11)

Well, Charlotte finally fell more than a game under .500. If it was bound to happen against anyone, it would be against Nikola Jokic in Denver.

With Cody Zeller on the shelf with a broken hand, the Hornets had no answer for the Joker, who amassed an impressive 39 points, 12 boards, 6 dimes and 3 steals.

The Hornets have only managed to win four road games this season, so the odds weren’t exactly in their favor, either.

The Nuggets remain 1.5 games atop the West and have now won 10 straight at home.

Jazz 110 (20-20), Pistons 105 (17-20)

Word to the wise: Do not piss off Donovan Mitchell.

After scoring just 2 points in the first half, Mitchell went off for 24 second-half points and drained the jumper that iced the game.

He shouted, “You did this! It’s your fault!” and pointed (perhaps at Andre Drummond) after hitting the cold-blooded shot.

Mavs 100 (18-21), Sixers 106 (26-14)

Philadelphia let a cushy 19-point lead in the fourth quarter dwindle down to just 4 with 50 seconds left.

The Sixers closed out the game at the free-throw line, but they’ve really struggled to score with Jimmy Butler (illness) out of the lineup.

Ben Simmons recorded his sixth triple-double of the season with 20 points, 14 boards and 11 assists. And watch out, he’s attempting jump shots!

Pelicans 133 (18-22), Cavs 98 (8-32)

New Orleans picked up just their fifth road win of the season in a complete annihilation of the Cavaliers.

The Pelicans outscored Cleveland by 17 in the third quarter to open up a 26-point lead. The deficit would only grow in the fourth—peaking at 39 points.

Julius Randle had 22 points, 12 boards, 8 assists and a +28 plus/minus.

Cleveland has now lost nine straight.

Raptors 123 (29-12), Bucks 116 (27-11)

Toronto bounced back with a strong performance after Thursday’s ugly loss in San Antonio.

Kawhi Leonard put up 30 points (on 16 shots) with 6 boards, 6 dimes, 5 steals and a +21 plus/minus.

Toronto snapped the Bucks five-game win streak and are now a half-game back of the No. 1 record in the NBA.

Grizzlies 88 (18-21), Spurs 108 (23-17)

San Antonio outscored the Grizzlies by 18 points in the second quarter and didn’t take their foot off the gas.

The Spurs have now won four in a row and 12 of their last 15. The Grizz, on the other hand, have lost five straight.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 18 points (on 9 shots) with 7 assists.

Rockets 101 (22-16), Blazers 110 (23-17)

Houston only managed to score 16 points in the second quarter and were down by 14 heading in to halftime.

The deficit would prove too much, despite James Harden’s 38 points (on 35 shots).

Houston’s six-game winning sneak was snapped, along with Harden’s five-game steak of 40-point games.

Jusuf Nurkic led the way for Portland, finishing with 25 points, 15 boards and a +17 plus/minus.

Warriors 127 (26-14), Kings 123 (19-20)

In a game that featured 18 lead changes, the Kings and Warriors drained a combined 41 treys to set a new NBA record.

Stephen Curry (42 points) had 10 treys on 20 attempts, and Buddy Hield (32 points) had a career-high 8 threes on 13 attempts.

In the fourth quarter, Steph pulled a Harden-esque stepback move and was called for a travel. After the game, he joked that the refs only would let Harden get away with taking that many steps.

Sacramento has now lost four in a row to fall below .500 for the first time since November 30.