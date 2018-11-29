1 Ranked Anthony Edwards Has a Pro Ready Game! 💪

After recently reclassifying, Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2019 is dominating every court he steps on. The 6-3, 180-pound shooting guard from Atlanta is still undeclared and currently has offers from Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina.

#1 Ranked Player in High School! Anthony Edwards has a Pro Ready Game! 😈 🎥: https://t.co/4J0d3jB2c8 pic.twitter.com/FUb6Edvufy — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) November 24, 2018

