Ben McLemore Drops 52 Points at Rock Chalk Roundball Classic

Ben McLemore erupted for 52 points at the 2018 Rock Chalk Roundball Classic.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard was one of several former Kansas University hoopers who returned to Lawrence for the fundraising event to fight childhood cancer.

McLemore led Team Crimson past Team Blue 128-109.

Nearly 50 former #KUbball players took part in the @RCRClassic Thursday night, which was celebrating its 10th year of helping local Lawrence families.

Per KU Athletics:

Nearly 50 former KU basketball players returned to Lawrence to play in front of a sold-out crowd at the Lawrence Free State High School gymnasium for the 10th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic to fight childhood cancer on Thursday evening.

Current Memphis Grizzlies guard and former KU All-America selection, Ben McLemore highlighted the basketball exhibition game, scoring 52 points, to lead Team Crimson to victory over Team Blue, 128-109.

“I just love coming back,” McLemore said. “Like I told everybody, all five years I’ve been a part of this have been terrific and I love coming back here.”