The Sixers were back at Wells Fargo Center for their 2018-19 preseason opener on Friday night.

And the young core showed out in a dominant victory over Melbourne United.

Ben Simmons: 8 points, 14 assists, 8 rebounds

Joel Embiid: 20 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks

Markelle Fultz: 14 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals

Gonna be an exciting season in Philly.

