Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir’s Documentary ‘Life Without Basketball’ Premieres November 10

The trailer for Life Without Basketball was first released over two years ago, and now the documentary about Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir’s journey fighting FIBA’s headgear ban is finally complete.

The film explores Abdul-Qaadir’s relationship with basketball and the immense part it plays in her identity. As she looked to join a team overseas following her NCAA career, she ran into her first major roadblock as an athlete—the FIBA ban on headgear, which kept her and her hijab off the professional court.

The documentary follows Abdul-Qaadir and her parents as they figure out different options for Plan B, even including a possible career shift. While FIBA slowly revisits its rules, viewers get a glimpse of Abdul-Qaadir’s day-to-day life, such as practicing her faith, getting married and, of course, hooping.

The world premiere for the film will take place at DOC NYC, America’s Largest Documentary Festival, on November 10.

RELATED:

Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir Releases Trailer for ‘Life Without Basketball’