Brendan Haywood: ‘The Locker Room Hated Dwight Howard’

by June 21, 2018
8,397

Former NBA center Brendan Haywood says the locker room in Charlotte “hated Dwight Howard.”

The Hornets dealt Howard to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Timofey Mozgov.

“The locker room hated Dwight Howard,” said Haywood. “I’m not sure if Charlotte is rebuilding or if they’re just trying to get Dwight Howard out of there, but it was clear the locker room did not like Dwight Howard.”

“It’s simply because of how he goes about his business day-to-day in that locker room,” Haywood added. “Now he’s not the guy going around slapping people in the face. But [he’s] hard to deal with, doesn’t accept responsibility, cries a lot, has bad tendencies, awful body language. So all these things contributed to why he was shipped out of Charlotte … People I talked to behind the scenes, guys were just sick and tired of his act.”

The 32-year-old, eight-time NBA All-Star is joining his sixth team.

Per the Charlotte Observer:

I was speaking to a team source in midseason – this was months before the Howard trade – and he told me of the Hornets players’ frustration that Howard simply wouldn’t run the play that was called, sometimes in key last-minute situations.

Also, for a man with a superhero body, Howard’s screen-setting was often “terrible,” according to the source.

Howard and former coach Steve Clifford – who was always seen as “The Howard Whisperer” – also did not have nearly as perfect a relationship as was advertised and had at least one notable confrontation. And I saw firsthand some of the eye-rolling that Howard’s teammates did when they spoke about him.

   
You Might Also Like
dwight howard trade mozgov
NBA

Report: Hornets Trade Dwight Howard To Nets For Mozgov

1 day ago
3,344
NBA

Report: Kemba Walker ‘Could Be In Play’ for the Cavaliers 👀

3 days ago
7,819
NBA

Dwight Howard Reveals What He Was Thinking When He Posterized Jrue Holiday

5 days ago
3,677
Timofey Mozgov frustrated
NBA

Timofey Mozgov Frustrated With Diminished Role

6 days ago
1,824
NBA

Steve Clifford To Be New Head Coach Of The Orlando Magic

3 weeks ago
415
james borrego hornets coach
NBA

Report: Hornets To Hire James Borrego As Head Coach

1 month ago
634
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Andre Drummond Hops on 🔥 Remix of Tyga and Offset’s ‘Taste’ 🎧

33 mins ago
123

Brendan Haywood: ‘The Locker Room Hated Dwight Howard’

3 hours ago
8,397

Report: Cavs Not Shopping Kevin Love

4 hours ago
664

Report: Lakers Warn Staff About Free Agency Tampering

4 hours ago
988

Report: Knicks Met with Texas’ Mo Bamba, Exploring Trading Up in the Draft

17 hours ago
1,243