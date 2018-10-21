Ingram, CP3, Rondo BRAWL in Los Angeles 🥊

by October 21, 2018
151
https://youtu.be/wOuTEIqKJHI

Late in the fourth quarter on Saturday’s LakersRockets game, pandemonium broke out on the Staples Center court.

Brandon Ingram shoved James Harden in the back after Ingram was called for a shooting foul. Then longtime foes, Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo, went at it—shoving and throwing blows at each other.

As #ThemHands were being throw, Ingram ran back to the fray to add his to the mix. He connected on a punch to Paul before the players were separated.

All three were ejected from the game and will be facing fines and suspensions in the days to come. Stay tuned!

    
