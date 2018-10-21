Ingram, CP3, Rondo BRAWL in Los Angeles 🥊

Late in the fourth quarter on Saturday’s Lakers–Rockets game, pandemonium broke out on the Staples Center court.

Brandon Ingram shoved James Harden in the back after Ingram was called for a shooting foul. Then longtime foes, Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo, went at it—shoving and throwing blows at each other.

As #ThemHands were being throw, Ingram ran back to the fray to add his to the mix. He connected on a punch to Paul before the players were separated.

All three were ejected from the game and will be facing fines and suspensions in the days to come. Stay tuned!