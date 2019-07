After LeBron James opened the warmup lines with a few dunks, Bronny ended the game with a monster flush down the lane!

North Coast Blue Chips finished the weekend 8-0, winning the championship game 73-48 behind a huge performance from Bronny. Peep the full highlights above!

If you missed Blue Chips’ semifinals matchup, we got you covered:

RELATED: Bronny James Ends Game With BANGOUT! 💪 The Chips Are Finals Bound