LeBron James Jr‘s Strive for greatness team defeated Bates Fundamentals despite an impressive 43 points from Emoni Bates in a sellout crowd.

With his father cheering from the sidelines, Bronny calmly splashed threes and lead the break in yet another victory.

Check out more highlights below!





