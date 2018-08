Some of the top high school players in the nation SHOWED OUT in SLAM’s inaugural Summer Classic Dunk Contest on Friday night in New York City. All four participants — Cassius Stanley, Jalen Green, Jah’mius Ramsey and Andre Jackson — brought something to the table, but it was Stanley who eventually took home the SLAM championship belt.

From windmills to off-the-wall eastbays, the highlights were insane. Peep ’em above.

