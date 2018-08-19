Watch Highlights From the First-Ever SLAM Summer Classic

by August 19, 2018
224

We linked up with some of the nation’s best high school basketball players for the inaugural SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park in New York City this weekend.

Cassius Stanley, Kyree Walker, Shareif Cooper, RJ Hampton were among the stars to show up at Dyckman. James Wiseman and Jalen Green took home MVP honors for their respective squads. Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Washington and D’Angelo Russell were just a few of the people who packed the nation’s best outdoor basketball spot. Peep the highlights above.

