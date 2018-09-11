Cassius Stanley Mic’d Up at SLAM Summer Classic 🎤

Super-bouncy 2019 guard Cassius Stanley made the cross-country trip to the mecca of hoop, where he led Team Stanley to the first-ever SLAM Summer Classic chip.

We mic’d up the bouncy Cali native to get an inside look at Dyckman Park’s renowned atmosphere.

Have to get the jelly right when in NYC 🍇 We mic’d up Cassius Stanley for his streetball debut at Dyckman Park: https://t.co/brQ15ecoEA pic.twitter.com/LtQIInZKDD — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) September 10, 2018

