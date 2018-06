Twitter is ablaze with a video surfacing of a 12-year-old standing 6-10 dominating opponents on 8-foot hoops.

The kid’s name is Olivier Rioux, and he’s currently playing in Quebec.

Footage of him first came from basketcantera.tv, a website that posts various EuroLeague highlights, including 2018 draftee Luka Doncic.

It’s laughable how easy Rioux makes the game look, a boy amongst toddlers. Hopefully, we’ll get to see more of his overwhelming size in the years to come.