Day 2 of the the SC30 Select Camp began with group skill work and finished off with a light scrimmage, with Stephen and Dell Curry coaching the two sides.

The scrimmage ended with an OT assist by Eddie Lampkin that got Steph off his feet! Peep the full highlights in the video above!

