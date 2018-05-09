Chris Paul Takes Over Game 5 as Houston Reaches Conference Finals

Chris Paul erupted for a playoff career-high 41 points Tuesday night, carrying the Houston Rockets as they eliminated the Utah Jazz 112-102 in Game 5.

This is Paul’s first time reaching the conference finals, and his monster performance sets up a long-awaited showdown with the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Chris Paul finally gets into conference finals as Rockets advance. @kristieap https://t.co/7wA3z5MPtO — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) May 9, 2018

James Harden had an off night—scoring 18 points on 7-22 shooting—and was thankful for CP3’s heroics, which included 10 assists and seven rebounds.

