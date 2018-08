CJ McCollum finds the idea of a superstar joining a superteam “disgusting.”

The Portland Trail Blazers’ star shooting guard says he would “never” go ring-chasing.

McCollum has been highly-critical of DeMarcus Cousins‘ move to Golden State this summer.

Per CCTV (via reddit):

CJ McCollum on players signing with Warriors to chase rings: “I would never do anything of that nature. That’s disgusting.”

