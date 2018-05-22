Clint Capela ‘Not Really Worried’ About Stephen Curry’s Game 3 Explosion

Stephen Curry‘s long-awaited detonation in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals didn’t faze Rockets center Clint Capela.

The big fella says Houston simply allowed Curry to have too many open looks from beyond the arc.

Steph finished with a playoff-high 35 points, giving the Golden State Warriors a 2-1 series lead.

“I need that. I love that. It shows a different side of him. That’s good,” #Warriors forward Draymond Green on teammate Stephen Curry. #NBAPlayoffs2018 #nba #rockets https://t.co/anBt2FilT1

Per The Undefeated:

While Curry appears to be his old scoring self again, Rockets center Clint Capela wasn’t in awe.

“I don’t think there was a difference,” Capela told The Undefeated. “During the three games [this series], he just kept playing. Tonight, he just had open looks at the 3 and just shot it. But the first two games, he didn’t have open looks from 3. Tonight, he just made them.

“If I’m close to him when he’s shooting 3s, he’s not going to make 3s. Whenever he got a little separation, that is why he made 3s. Not really [worried].”