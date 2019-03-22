D’Angelo Russell Plays SLAM YERRR or NAHHH

D’Angelo Russell is having himself quite the breakout season, and luckily, he still made some time to play a little YERRR or NAHHH with us (above).

Watch the SLAM 221 cover subject get competitive about his 2K rating, throw praise to D-Wade, AirPods, tattoos and roast Spencer Dinwiddie.

D-Lo is also leading the resurgent Brooklyn Nets back to the playoffs. Just this week, he put up a career-high 44 points, including 27 in the fourth quarter, to complete a wild comeback victory against the poor Sacramento Kings.

RELATED: THE NOTORIOUS D-LO:D’Angelo Russell Is Built For This

 
